Ibrar Hussain, who has been jailed for running County Lines drugs operation. Photo: West Midlands Police

Ibrar Hussain was operating the ‘ACE Line’ from his home in Birmingham to customers in Stourbridge.

The ACE line advertised crack cocaine and heroin to users by way of sending out a bulk SMS messages to over 90 customers.

Users then called or sent a message to Hussain to place an order and Hussain then travelled to the Stourbridge area to supply drugs to his customers.

Hussain was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between July 27 and September 15 2022 and the possession of criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and at Birmingham Crown Court on March 17, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

West Midlands Police first encountered 35-year-old Hussain on September 15 2022 when officers recovered a mobile phone.

Investigations later revealed that that handset was the active drugs line in use at the time and that he was travelling most days between his home in Ward End Park, Washwood Heath and Stourbridge.

He was also in possession of £1200 in cash.

On the morning of October 3, officers stopped Hussain while he was driving a Volvo into Stourbridge and discovered a Nokia handset which was located under the driver’s side seat.

The force then conducted a search warrant of Hussain’s home and found £500 cash.

Investigations revealed the new Nokia drugs line handset was found to contain incoming messages showing customers enquiring about purchasing drugs.

DC Philip Langstone, from the Force CID County Lines investigation team, who was in charge of the investigation said: “County Lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities.

"We are pleased Hussain has been taken off our streets and is now serving time behind bars.

“Serious and organised crime persistently erodes communities and the gangs ruthlessly target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities.

"People with information about County Lines drug dealing should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.