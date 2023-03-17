Notification Settings

More needs to be done to tackle nuisance off-road bikers despite welcomed measures, MP says

By Thomas Parkes

More needs to be done to tackle nuisance off-road bikers to stop people from feeling they are being "held hostage" in their homes, an MP has said.

Marco Longhi with the barriers
Marco Longhi said barriers installed at Castle Hill Woods, close to the Black Country Living Museum, were welcomed but not a complete solution.

It comes after a lengthy push by the Dudley North MP after his election in 2019 to secure the measures – and to help frustrated residents in the area.

Mr Longhi added comments on social media claimed the bikers had told residents they will continue with their actions, prompting him to call for police action.

He said: "The council as landowners are now doing their part, but it is now time for the police to do theirs as barriers can't be a complete deterrent; they are part of the solution.

"Nature reserves are open to the public for their daily leisure and people should not be held hostage by intimidating off-road bikers. In other areas Walsall Police are using drones and National Police Air Service to tackle off road biker effectively and are using police off-road bikes. I urge Dudley Police to do the same.

"I do welcome the news that (the town's force) are finally acquiring bikes to tackle these off-road bikes in the woods, but why is it taking so long? Off-road biking is an issue that can only be resolved when all stakeholders work together and I look forward to this happening soon."

Dudley
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

