Dudley nursery where one-year-old boy died has suspension extended for six weeks

Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley

The education watchdog extended Fairytales Day Nursery's suspension after the death of the boy on December 9 last year.

Ofsted has now confirmed the length of the extension is six weeks.

West Midlands Police is treating the incident as "suspicious" and six women have been arrested and bailed in connection with his death.

Ofsted closed the nursery in Bourne Street over concerns other children were potentially 'at risk of harm'.

It said it will 'make a decision' about the nursery's future after assessing 'risk of harm to children'.

In January, Ofsted emailed parents and carers saying it had decided to extend the suspension for a further period of six weeks - to March 9.

It has now confirmed the nursery has had its suspension extended again.

Police, ambulance crews and the Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled to Bourne Street after being called on December 9 to reports of a child suffering a cardiac arrest, but were sadly unable to save him.