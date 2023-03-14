Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley nursery where one-year-old boy died has suspension extended for six weeks

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A Dudley nursery where a one-year-old boy died has had its suspension extended for six weeks, Ofsted has confirmed.

Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley
Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley

The education watchdog extended Fairytales Day Nursery's suspension after the death of the boy on December 9 last year.

Ofsted has now confirmed the length of the extension is six weeks.

West Midlands Police is treating the incident as "suspicious" and six women have been arrested and bailed in connection with his death.

Ofsted closed the nursery in Bourne Street over concerns other children were potentially 'at risk of harm'.

It said it will 'make a decision' about the nursery's future after assessing 'risk of harm to children'.

In January, Ofsted emailed parents and carers saying it had decided to extend the suspension for a further period of six weeks - to March 9.

It has now confirmed the nursery has had its suspension extended again.

Police, ambulance crews and the Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled to Bourne Street after being called on December 9 to reports of a child suffering a cardiac arrest, but were sadly unable to save him.

Four women were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News