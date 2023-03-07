Notification Settings

Free Dudley zoo admission offer for mums extended

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

An offer to treat mum to a day at the zoo has been extended to take in the full weekend.

Dudley Zoo will be offering free admission to mothers throughout the Mothering Sunday Weekend

Dudley Zoo is giving back to mothers across the region this Mother's Day by offering them free admission over both days of the weekend.

The special offer comes after an eventful year at the zoo with lots of new babies, such as Jim and Joe the Bornean orangutans and Niffler the binturong.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "Due to popular demand, we're extending the offer for the entire Mothering Sunday weekend - Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

Come and see Bornean orangutan Jazz, who’s proving to be an amazing mum and grandmother, not forgetting our fabulous first-time mothers, Flo the sloth, Lyra the giant anteater and Coco the binturong, as well as the old hands such as Josie the giraffe and Phoebe the ring-tailed lemur."

To claim the free admission, mums will need to pre-book their entry in advance online, which was initially only valid for Mother's Day, but has now been extended to include Saturday, March 18.

They must also be accompanied by a full paying child or adult and only pre-booked online tickets will be accepted on the day.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

