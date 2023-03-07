Notification Settings

Appeal launched to find man last seen walking on High Street

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

An appeal for help has gone out to help find a man who gone missing.

The man, known as Andrew, was last seen walking on Pensnett High Street on Monday evening. Photo: Dudley Police
Dudley Police have launched the appeal to help find the man, known as Andrew, who has not been seen since 7pm on Monday on Pensnett High Street in Dudley.

The force said it was getting increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 56-year-old, who is described as 6ft 2ins with short hair and was seen wearing black trousers and a green coat.

It has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch on the West Midlands Police website via the Live Chat function.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Have you seen Andrew?

"The 56-year-old was last seen at around 7pm on Pensnett High Street in Dudley and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Andrew is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and has short hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers and a green coat.

"If you see him, please call us on 999 or Live Chat on our website quoting log 3805 of 6 March."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

