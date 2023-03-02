Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested following theft of Amazon parcel van in Stourbridge

By Daniel WaltonDudleyPublished:

Police have arrested a man following the theft of an Amazon transport van.

Stolen Amazon delivery fan still full of parcels
Stolen Amazon delivery fan still full of parcels

Officers stopped the stolen vehicle after it was sighted in Stourbridge where the driver failed to stop for police.

The driver of the vehicle, who was wearing a balaclava and protective gloves, attempted to escape the police, running into farmland but was quickly caught by on-foot officers.

In a social media post, West Midlands Police Traffic said: "Stolen Amazon Transporter van full of parcels stolen in the Dudley area. The vehicle has been sighted and failed to stop in Stourbridge with the driver trying to escape into farmland and caught still in balaclava and gloves."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Stourbridge
Crime
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News