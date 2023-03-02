Man arrested following theft of Amazon parcel van in Stourbridge

Stolen Amazon delivery fan still full of parcels

Officers stopped the stolen vehicle after it was sighted in Stourbridge where the driver failed to stop for police.

The driver of the vehicle, who was wearing a balaclava and protective gloves, attempted to escape the police, running into farmland but was quickly caught by on-foot officers.

In a social media post, West Midlands Police Traffic said: "Stolen Amazon Transporter van full of parcels stolen in the Dudley area. The vehicle has been sighted and failed to stop in Stourbridge with the driver trying to escape into farmland and caught still in balaclava and gloves."