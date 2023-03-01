Notification Settings

Rugeley man apprehended with crack and heroin in Staffordshire town

By Adam Smith

Published:

A Rugeley man has been charged after police found heroin and crack cocaine during a search in Burton-on-Trent.

At around 12.05pm on Monday, officers searched the occupants of a Ford Fiesta on Fleet Street leading to the discovery of multiple wraps of crack cocaine, heroin, cash and mobile phones.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Raseante Spencer-Hamilton, aged 24, from Rugeley, was arrested and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

"He appeared before North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday (Tuesday) and has been remanded ahead of a future court appearance.

"A 25-year-old woman from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and has since been released on bail while inquiries continue."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

