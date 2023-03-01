Rugeley man apprehended with crack and heroin in Staffordshire town

The Shropshire statistics follow a national trend.

At around 12.05pm on Monday, officers searched the occupants of a Ford Fiesta on Fleet Street leading to the discovery of multiple wraps of crack cocaine, heroin, cash and mobile phones.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Raseante Spencer-Hamilton, aged 24, from Rugeley, was arrested and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

"He appeared before North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday (Tuesday) and has been remanded ahead of a future court appearance.