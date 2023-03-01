Conservative councillor arrested

Shaz Saleem was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, but not charged, and was released on police bail. Photo: LIGA

Councillor Shaz Saleem, who represents Kingswinford North and Wall Heath, was arrested on February 15.

He has not been charged and has been released on police bail.

Last week, local media reported councillor Saleem was suspended by the Conservatives.

Mohammed Farooq, Dudley council’s monitoring officer added: “We understand councillor Saleem has been suspended by his party.

"He remains an independent councillor at the authority.”

Councillor Saleem is a trustee of The Saleem Foundation, according to Dudley council’s register of members’ interest.

The Saleem Foundation was given charitable status in April 2019 and has since then raised money on campaigns and subjects such as mental health, breast cancer, domestic violence and dementia.

In 2020, councillor Saleem wrote and directed a film called ‘The Hidden Scars’ – aimed at raising awareness about domestic abuse.

The film was backed by The Saleem Foundation (TSF) in partnership with KnightSkyPhotos Productions, according to a Youtube link of the video.

A spokesman for West Midlands police said: “A 37-year-old man was arrested on 15 February on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.”

Prior to publication, LDRS approached Councillor Saleem to offer him the opportunity to comment on his arrest, to give him a right of reply to the public interest issue of a councillor being arrested, and how such a police investigation impacts on his public role as a councillor, his public stance on criminal justice matters, and the role of councillors.

Councillor Saleem said: “I can’t go into the investigation too much but in life we face obstacles and experiences we don’t expect to face, that come as a complete shock and out of nowhere.

“I have faith in the justice system, and I will await the outcome. I fully appreciate that readers will be interested and they have every right to know what is going on.

“As a public servant, I am at their mercy. I have no qualms with that, but what must be minded is that we must let the investigation conclude its result before we make any judgement.”

Councillor Saleem said he “fully endorses the work of the police” in reference to the murder of his cousin Mohammed Haroon Zeb, a Dudley taxi business owner.

He said: “I have nothing bad to say about the police especially with their own handling of my cousin’s case.

“As councillors we are vulnerable. We are put into positions where allegations can be made.

"In my case, my own guilt is being kind and working to the best of my ability.

“Thank you to the residents that have messaged and phoned over the last few days in light of my suspension, but I will continue to do my best to serve my residents.”

LDRS also contacted Patrick Harley, the leader of Dudley council and Dudley Conservatives, to ask about the group’s position on the public interest issue of Councillor Saleem being under police investigation.

They asked how the arrest and such a police investigation impacts on the public role and public confidence in councillors who find themselves in such a situation.

He said: “I do not know the full details of councillor Saleem’s arrest but simply being arrested and bailed poses serious consequences for an individual.

“Councillor Saleem has been suspended from the Conservative group following that arrest.

"This means he cannot attend any Conservative group meetings and no longer sits on the cabinet.

“If the member is cleared of any wrongdoing then at that point he will be free to apply for entry to the Conservative group.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further on a live police investigation.

“Needless to say that a quick and immediate suspension hopefully shows the public that we take these situations extremely seriously.”

Councillor Saleem was first elected to Dudley council in May 2021, coming second in the Kingswinford North and Wall Heath ward with 1,872 votes. Conservative councillor Phil Atkins was also voted in the same year and same ward with 2,358.

Councillor Saleem was a cabinet member responsible for highways and public realm since May 2022. His councillor profile, however, suggests he left the post on 21 February.

Councillor Harley confirmed Saleem had left his cabinet post and said a new cabinet member would be announced.