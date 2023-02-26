Dudley beauty therapist in running for national award

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 25/02/2023..Pic of Daniella Haycock 24, a Beauty Therapist, and a finalist in a big competition with winners to be announced soon..

Daniella Haycock, 24, is a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Beauty Therapist of the Year category.

The beauty therapist founded her own company Studio 81 and has a salon in Harborne, Birmingham.

She said: "I am so overwhelmed and excited to achieve the Beauty Therapist of the Year final at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

"I cannot believe that Studio 98 has come so far in such a short space of time and I must thank all my lovely clients who have helped me achieve this and made my dreams come true."

She added: "I am looking forward to progressing my little business in the coming year and welcoming new faces into the studio."