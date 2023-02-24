Parents of tragic teenager Ben Corfield proud to continue his legacy of helping

Lynette and Damian Corfield will be acting as ambassadors for the What? Centre in Stourbridge

Ben Corfield, who was 19, died when he was hit by a car in Oldbury on November 20 last year. Liberty Charris, who was 16, also died in the crash.

Now Damian Corfield says he and his wife Lynette have entered into a partnership with the What? Centre in Stourbridge and will take on the role of ambassadors alongside friend and charity fundraiser Rose Cook-Monk.

The centre was a charity where Ben Corfield worked as a counsellor, having received counselling himself for his mental health earlier in his life, and Damian said he and his wife were keen to help continue Ben's work.

He said: "Myself, Lynette and Rose Cook-Monk are going to be ambassadors for the centre and work in partnership with them in Ben's name to get the funding they need.

"They have been struggling especially with funding for the age group 18 to 25 years old, which is smack bang in the age group of Ben, so it's a fitting tribute to him that we can raise these funds.

"It's all about helping the centre and keeping his memory alive and the legacy that he has left to carry on."

Damian and Lynette Corfield join Rose Cook-Monk and members of the What? Centre in presenting donations in the name of Ben Corfield

Mr Corfield had been part of a group on February 16 which presented the What? Centre on Coventry Street in Stourbridge with £1,355, part of more than £4,000 raised for the centre since Ben's death.

He said the amount raised in such a short time from events such as a charity boxing match and a Christmas event reflected the impact Ben had made in the community and how much people loved and missed him.

He said: "It's absolutely amazing and overwhelming to see it in such a short amount of time and emphasises the impact Ben made on the community for people to back the events.

"It now puts us in a position to raise funds for a charity close to Ben's heart and to give them some much-needed funding, which is vital as they have more than 500 young people on a waiting list for mental health intervention."

Ben Corfield was a counsellor at the What? Centre, having received treatment in the past. Photo: Damian Corfield

Mr Corfield said that he and his family were still dealing with the aftermath of the events of November, which saw Ben die alongside his friend Liberty Charris after they were hit by a car in Oldbury.

The tragedy happened as people gathered to watch high performance cars drive through the Black Country in what was believed to be an event organised online.

Mr Corfield said that the work he and Lynette were doing with the What? Centre was a positive way of going forward after such a tragedy.

He said: "By doing this, we are carrying on the work he was doing, helping young people with mental health issues, having suffered from that in his early years.

"He had the counselling and advice from the What? Centre, which really gave him the strength, in his teen years, to give back and help others, so we're proud to be able to do our part for him."