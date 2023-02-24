Councils encouraging applications for street parties as low number of applications received

Councils are looking for communities to run street parties, following on from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III takes place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey, with a weekend of activities and events planned, including the Coronation Big Lunch.

Communities across the region have been invited to apply for free permits to close their roads for street parties, following in the spirit of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Councils in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest have opened the application process for people to apply for permits, but several have said the response has been very quiet so far.

In South Staffordshire, the invitation was extended at the start of February, but a spokeswoman said there had been very few applications so far.

She said: "I can confirm we have so far had two road closure permits to date for Coronation events."

In Lichfield, the District Council confirmed it had waived fees for road closures for street parties, but had only had the one response so far and urged people to get their applications in as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: "There are no fees for road closures to accommodate street parties for the King’s Coronation.

“We have had one street party application so far, but we are anticipating many more.

“In order to process the applications in time, we request 8 to 12 weeks’ notice."

Wyre Forest District Council also confirmed it had received no applications so far, with a spokesman saying: "Fees will be waived, and we have not had any applications."

Despite a low number of applications so far, councils and council leaders were keen to stress that there were funds and help available for those looking to make it a day to remember for their communities.

In Stafford, residents and organisations in Stafford Borough can get roads closed for free for street parties to celebrate the coronation of King Charles lll.

The borough council move follows the record number of street closures for events to mark the platinum jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth ll last year and local organisations are also being urged to bid for lottery money to put on activities as part of the national occasion.

Stafford Borough Council are waiving the usual charge for closing a road during the bank holiday weekend for coronation parties.

The local authority had between 40 and 50 requests for street closures for the Jubilee celebrations last summer - a huge increase on previous numbers.

People can find out more information from www.staffordbc.gov.uk/road-closures-for-events

In Walsall, a limited number of small grants of up to £150 will be available for communities to apply for and funding is also available via Walsall Council’s Crowdfund initiative.

Applications for road closures must be made no later than March 31 to allow for processing and the necessary legal undertakings.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader for Resilient Communities said: “Last year’s local celebrations for the Jubilee across the borough were just awe-inspiring and so important for bringing people back together after the worst of the pandemic.

"I hope we see more of this for the Coronation because together, as communities, we’re stronger.

“If you’re thinking of organising a street party, start planning now and make sure you get your application in on time if you’re requesting a road closure.”

Wolverhampton residents can apply for grants of up to £250 to celebrate the King’s Coronation, with a total of £25,000 has been made available for residents and local community and voluntary groups hosting street parties or community events.

The council has also announced it will again be waiving all road closure fees, allowing people across the city to enjoy traffic-free and safe street parties to mark the special occasion by going to shorturl.at/nxzBE.

Councillor Steve Evans, Cabinet member for City Environment and Climate Change, said: “Residents enjoyed last year’s street parties and community events so much that we wanted to give them the opportunity to come together again and mark another historic Royal occasion.

“Street parties are a fantastic way to bring the neighbours and communities together and create life-long memories. Community and voluntary organisations are also brilliant at putting on events for people to enjoy.

“So, as well as waiving road closure fees for street parties, grants of up to £250 can be claimed to help put on a special event in your local community.”

Road closure fees have been waived by Dudley Council for people wanting to host street parties to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Normally, fees can run into hundreds of pounds but Dudley Council has taken the decision to waive the usual fees to encourage people to celebrate, with the deadline for applications on March 10.

The council has also produced an online guide to help people plan a safe street party, which can be found at www.mayorofdudley.org.uk/kings-coronation.