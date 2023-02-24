DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 14/02/2023..Pic in Quarry Bank, of Sam Mouzer, he will be featured on TV show: Naked and Afraid. Pictured with a special Naked and Afraid survival knife that was made for him for the show by a survival specialist..

Father-of-two Sam Mouzer's episode of the hit American survivalist show has now aired so he can reveal what really happened in the Mojave Desert in New Mexico while it was being filmed in the baking heat last summer.

Viewers saw the Quarry Bank man and his partner in the show, Lilly, come face to face with a killer rattlesnake hours after being dropped into one of the most inhospitable places on earth with no clothes and just a few survival utensils.

Sam, who proudly wore his beloved Black Country flag on the show, said: "It was an unbelievable situation for Lilly and myself to be in only a few hours deep into the challenge having to deal with one of the most deadly predators in North America.

"My heart was pounding when I saw the rattlesnake."

However, the pair used the dangerous situation to their advantage and ended up having snake for dinner, which gave them much needed energy and nutrients.

In the episode Sam gave several emotional speeches and tear-filled pep talks to himself and his partner which struck a chord with American viewers.

Nancy Gero said: "Sam. You gave one of the most inspirational speeches I have ever heard. You are one fine human being! You are an inspiration! Keep being you!"

Jillian Mills said: "This is my favorite (sic) episode yet. Loved the dynamic that you both had."

Louise Edwards added: "You two were awesome together. I've watched every episode of every season and enjoyed the pairing of you two the best."

Married father-of-two Sam is a mental health support worker and is an avid fan of Naked and Afraid, but nothing could have prepared him for braving the elements for nearly three weeks.

He said: "I think Lilly and myself knew we were on a hot one, a lot of stuff happened to us.

"We just didn't know if this much happens to everyone else and they edit it out, or if we were just getting an overly intense Naked and Afraid experience."

He added: "It was everything I thought the challenge would be and more. It was a beautiful suffering."