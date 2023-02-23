Go ahead for sports-injury clinic

Dudley Council has granted permission for a former central heating supplies shop in the town to be extended and converted into a sports-injury clinic.

The clinic, in Priory Road, will include three treatment rooms, a waiting room and a reception area.

The plans also include a new frontage on the former Absolute Heating Spares unit, as well as access to the first floor.

Planning officer James Mead said the ground-floor extension would be to the rear of the property, and would have no impact on the appearance of the street.

He said there had been a number of extensions built to neighbouring shops over the years, and it was unlikely that the plans would affect the design of the property.

"The proposed extension would allow the internal reconfiguration of the premises to provide additional treatment rooms," he said. "It is considered that the proposed extension is acceptable in design terms."

He said the changes to the shop front would also be in keeping with neighbouring properties.

The building is next to the site of the former Duncan Edwards pub, which has been earmarked for housing development.

Mr Mead said there had been no objections from people living in the area, and there would be no 'demonstrable harm' to neighbours.