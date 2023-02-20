Council launches recruitment driver for school crossing patrol

Dudley council has encouraged friendly, enthusiastic and alert people to apply for permanent crossing guard roles at 13 different schools across the borough.

The roles require approximately seven hours per week, with split morning and afternoon shifts in term time only.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and the public realm said: "Our school crossing patrols do a fantastic job to keep children safe on the roads.

"They quickly become a valued part of their local community and many of our patrols have been working with us for decades."

Boroughs looking for new crossing patrols include Coseley, Dudley, Gornal, Halesowen, Kingswinford, Stourbridge and Wordsley.

Councillor Shaleem continued: "This recruitment drive will allow us to make sure each of these schools has a regular presence at their crossing, helping pupils to get there and back safely."

Councillor Ruth Buttery, cabinet member for children and young people said: "These are rewarding and permanent jobs and I hope that anyone who can commit an hour or so each day to the role will consider applying."