Blues star set to hit stage in Black Country

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

The sounds of the Blues will be heard at a Black Country venue.

Blues musician Claude Bourbon is performing in Stourbridge next month, with tickets still available.
The hugely talented American guitarist will be in Stourbridge Town Hall’s Wollaston Studio at 8pm on Friday, March 10 as part of a European tour taking in six countries.

Kelly Martin, Stourbridge Town Hall manager, said: "Thousands of people in the UK, Europe and the USA have enjoyed listening to this virtuoso and for the majority of his audience it is an experience that compels them to return again and again to hear and watch him play.

"We’re delighted to be able to bring him to Stourbridge and would urge music fans to snap up the last few tickets."

Tickets cost £12 in advance or £15 on the door.

To book, go to boroughhalls.co.uk or call the box office on (01384) 812812.

By James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

