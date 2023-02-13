Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two dogs die in 'severe' Dudley house fire

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished:

Two dogs have died after a "severe" fire at a two-storey terraced house in Dudley.

Spring Street, Wollescote. Photo: Google.
Spring Street, Wollescote. Photo: Google.

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene on Monday at Spring Street in Wollescote, where the fire was burning on the ground and first floor of the property.

All people were accounted for, but the fire service confirmed that two dogs were found dead inside the property.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Crews have attended a 4 pump house fire in Spring St, Wollescote; severe fire inv grd and 1st floor of 2 storey end terraced house, 4BA, 2 hose reels, 1 jet in use. Fire under control, all persons now accounted for - 2 deceased dogs found within property. Pol and Amb attended."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News