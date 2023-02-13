Two dogs die in 'severe' Dudley house fire

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene on Monday at Spring Street in Wollescote, where the fire was burning on the ground and first floor of the property.
All people were accounted for, but the fire service confirmed that two dogs were found dead inside the property.
West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Crews have attended a 4 pump house fire in Spring St, Wollescote; severe fire inv grd and 1st floor of 2 storey end terraced house, 4BA, 2 hose reels, 1 jet in use. Fire under control, all persons now accounted for - 2 deceased dogs found within property. Pol and Amb attended."