Mayor opens new £50,000 play area in Dudley for children to enjoy 'for generations to come'

Dudley mayor Councillor Sue Greenaway, front centre, with from left; Friends of Coppice members Mary and John Dummelow, parks development officer Julia Morris, Councillor Shaz Saleem and Friends of Coppice member Barbara Marson

With access available via the High Street, the new play area features swings, a multi-play unit with a slide, along with an activity trail including stepping stones and a horizontal ladder.

Picnic tables have also been installed and the friends of the Coppice are looking to create a sensory garden.

Dudley Council has worked closely with the Friends of Pensnett Coppice and invested £50,000 in the new children’s facility.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "The new play area is a wonderful addition to Pensnett. It provides a local place for children to enjoy outdoor play within the beautiful and natural surroundings of the coppice.

"Thanks to everyone involved in making this project a reality and I hope the children of Pensnett enjoy their new play area for generations to come."

Mary Dummelow, member of the Friends of the Coppice, said: "It was my grandson Callum who started the Friends of the Coppice group and I’m proud of what the group has achieved so far.

"This play area was the dream of our former chair Edna Leigh who sadly passed away in 2020.