Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mayor opens new £50,000 play area in Dudley for children to enjoy 'for generations to come'

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished: Comments

The Mayor of Dudley has officially opened a new £50,000 play area in the heart of Pensnett within the natural surroundings of the Coppice.

Dudley mayor Councillor Sue Greenaway, front centre, with from left; Friends of Coppice members Mary and John Dummelow, parks development officer Julia Morris, Councillor Shaz Saleem and Friends of Coppice member Barbara Marson
Dudley mayor Councillor Sue Greenaway, front centre, with from left; Friends of Coppice members Mary and John Dummelow, parks development officer Julia Morris, Councillor Shaz Saleem and Friends of Coppice member Barbara Marson

With access available via the High Street, the new play area features swings, a multi-play unit with a slide, along with an activity trail including stepping stones and a horizontal ladder.

Picnic tables have also been installed and the friends of the Coppice are looking to create a sensory garden.

Dudley Council has worked closely with the Friends of Pensnett Coppice and invested £50,000 in the new children’s facility.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "The new play area is a wonderful addition to Pensnett. It provides a local place for children to enjoy outdoor play within the beautiful and natural surroundings of the coppice.

"Thanks to everyone involved in making this project a reality and I hope the children of Pensnett enjoy their new play area for generations to come."

Mary Dummelow, member of the Friends of the Coppice, said: "It was my grandson Callum who started the Friends of the Coppice group and I’m proud of what the group has achieved so far.

"This play area was the dream of our former chair Edna Leigh who sadly passed away in 2020.

"Though Edna may no longer be with us and didn’t get to see the completed play area, we are so very happy to have delivered this in Edna’s honour for the Pensnett community."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Environment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News