Woman injured after being hit by car in Dudley appeals for witnesses

Siobhan Edmunds

Siobhan Edmunds, originally from Dudley, was ploughed into by the vehicle as she walked over the junction of Stourbridge Road and Highgate Road.

She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after the incident on November 23 last year where she remained for two months.

Now after undergoing surgery three times on her left leg the 37-year-old has launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Edmunds, who now lives in Birmingham, said: "I was walking down the Stourbridge Road and got to the crossing with Highgate Road and I'm just about to go over the crossing – and then I woke up in hospital. I don't remember any more than that. I was just going to cross the road but it didn't happen. Some witnesses who saw it managed to fill in the blanks for me.

"I just want to raise awareness so it doesn't happen to anyone again – and I want someone with dash-cam footage, or other footage, to come forward. If there's anyone with any CCTV or any more witnesses, please come forward."

The incident happened at around 5.30pm and she was rushed to hospital on blue lights, and Ms Edmunds was later informed she was rated three on the Glasgow Coma Score – the worst rating on a medical tool used to assess and calculate a patient's level on consciousness.

She broke bones in her leg and suffered a haematoma in her left thigh as well as a humerus fracture on her arm. It led to her having surgery to repair the skin where bones were sticking out from, to install a frame and to sort the haematoma – and was later discharged from hospital on January 23.

The 37-year-old's Ilizarov frame involves 28 pins being stuck into her bones, from her ankle to her knee, and she is required to wear it for a year.

"It's changed my life," she said. "I can't walk, basically, I've got to have physiotherapy every week. I've got to wear this frame for a year. If I do go out I get stares. It looks like the Rotunda on my leg."

The vehicle which struck Ms Edmunds is believed to be a silver BMW 1 series with an 05 to 12 number plate and was allegedly sighted at the nearby King William pub by a witness.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a collision at the junction of Stourbridge Road and Highgate Road on November 23 shortly before 4.30pm.

"A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to provide a sample. She was later released without charge.