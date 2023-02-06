Notification Settings

Boy taken to hospital with 'potentially serious' injuries after being hit by motorbike in Dudley

By Lisa O'Brien

A boy was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a motorbike in Dudley.

Holloway Street in Upper Gornal. Photo: Google
The child was treated for 'potentially serious' injuries following the crash in Holloway Street, Upper Gornal, at around 7.45am today.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment.

The motorcyclist wasn’t injured

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called a 7.45am to reports of a road traffic collision on Holloway Street in Upper Gornal, Dudley.

"One ambulance, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, they discovered a child and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

"The child, a male, was treated for potentially serious injuries by ambulance staff before being taken on blue lights with the MERIT trauma doctor on board to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

"The motorcyclist wasn’t injured."

West Midlands Police has also been contacted for comment.

