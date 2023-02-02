Police appeal after brazen thief walked out of Asda in Sedgley with smart TV

Have you seen this man?

The thief threatened a security guard at Asda who challenged him as he was leaving the shop. He fled the scene in a waiting grey Renault Kadjar driven by a woman.

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident on January 20.

The TV, worth £179, was stolen from the High Holborn superstore at around 2.30pm.

Dudley Police tweeted: "Can you help us to identify this man?

"We want to speak to him after a man walked into Asda in Sedgley at around 2.30pm on 20 Jan and picked up a 32in smart TV worth £179."

He added: "He threatened a security guard who challenged him, and then left in a waiting grey Renault Kadjar driven by a woman.

"Anyone with any information should contact Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting crime number 20/111293/23."