Road closure fees for coronation street parties to be waived by council

Street parties were held across the country last year for the Queen's Platnium Jubilee

Charles will officially be crowned King at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, and there will be an official bank holiday two days later.

Applications have already come in to Dudley Council from residents wanting to hold street parties.

Normally, fees can run into hundreds of pounds, but Dudley Council has taken the decision to waive the usual fees to encourage people to celebrate.

The deadline for applications is March 10.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "This is such a special, historic moment that it is only right that people will want to celebrate.

"We have tried to do everything we can to help with that by stopping the usual fees we would charge if that application is for a street party.

"At this early stage, we have already had three applications but there’s not a lot of time for people to request a road closures for us to process it."

The council has also produced an online guide to help people plan a safe street party, which can be found at mayorofdudley.org.uk/kings-coronation

There is a limited number of party packs with lots of goodies for people to use at their event.

They will be given out to the first people who ask, one per street party.