Long life and fond memories of wife for Wolves fan turning 100

William Mole from Dudley celebrates his 100th Birthday at The Dudley Arms with his family and the Mayor of Dudley. In Picture L>R: Daughter Susan Clarke, Consort Desmond Greenaway, William Mole, Daughter Barbara Phillips and The Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway.

William Mole celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, January 27 with a family gathering at the Dudley Arms in Himley, enjoying a meal with his daughters Susan and Barbara.

He was also graced with a visit from the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway and her consort Desmond Greenaway, who presented him with a fruit basket, something Mr Mole said he was very pleased to see.

He said: "She came and presented me with a beautiful basket of fruit, full of oranges and pears and other fruits and she was very, very kind and we had a nice long chat.

"We had a nice family gathering and it was marvellous to get a card from the King for my 100th - I was really chuffed to receive it."

Mr Mole was born on January 27, 1923 in Netherton in Simms Lane and moved to Holly Hall when he was a baby, growing up there and going to school at Dudley Intermediate School, leaving in 1937 to go and work in the gas industry.

His life changed when he was 18 as he and a group of friends went to join the Navy during the Second World War, something he said gave him a lot of memories of travelling the world.

He said: "I was in the navy for about five years and spent about two-and-a-half-years away from home on a minesweeper, with a journey out to America to start with as they were being made over there.

"We got on the Queen Elizabeth ship at Stranraer in Scotland and did about three months of trials to make sure the boats were ready, then travelled around the world."

Following military service, Mr Mole went back to work in the gas industry, starting out as a service supervisor and working in a number of roles over a 48-year career.

He also married Freda in October 1945 at St Luke's Church on Wellington Road in Wellington Road in Dudley, a marriage which lasted nearly 70 years and which Mr Mole said was the biggest reason for his long life.

He said: "I've got nothing but wonderful memories of our 70 years together and I do miss her as we were together for a good many years.

"We liked to travel out to beauty spots across the country and even had a holiday in Italy, but I never wanted to go abroad much, so we always had nice holidays over here.