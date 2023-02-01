Battle to save much-loved fields in Black Country may not be over, MP warns

Corbett Meadow

Proposals had been submitted to build 84 homes on Corbett Meadow which was touted as the last piece of undeveloped land within Amblecote.

It attracted around 400 objections from residents and was later rejected for potentially causing "significant harm" and the loss of a heritage asset.

However Suzanne Webb, the MP for Stourbridge, warned campaigners the battle was not won yet – with the developer being given six months to appeal Dudley Council's decision.

The politician issued the warning after meeting the Corbett Meadow Action Group and councillors with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, congratulating them on their hard work.

Ms Webb, who submitted an objection to the scheme alongside Mr Street, said: "I was really pleased Andy came along to meet the councillors and group members as they all worked very hard to rally local objections to the development.”

“Whilst we have this win, the developers may lodge an appeal within six months so the campaign is not yet over. It is important that we continue to oppose any development on the meadow working together as a community to do this.”

The plans had been submitted by Charles Church Homes and The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which inherited the land, for the site off Vicarage Road behind Corbett Outpatients Centre.

One of the objections over the plans for the meadow, bequeathed to the people of Stourbridge in 1892 by John Corbett, is from Amblecote Allotments Guild – which shares a boundary to the meadow – which has raised concerns about flooding.