Crowd celebrate homecoming of Supermen who scootered from Newcastle to Lower Gornal

Jodie with her Supermen and daughter Aoife

Mike Stobbs and Les Hinton were greeted by friends and family at the Red Lion after their seven day adventure raising money for a very special cause.

Mike's wife Jodie was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year and

Jodie Stobbs first experienced pains which led to her heartbreaking prognosis whilst pregnant with her third child last year.

After telling doctors she had a problem swallowing, Oncologists at Russells Hall Hospital discovered she had oesophageal cancer, which had spread to her lungs, liver and lymphatic system. Last June the barmaid was given 14 months to live and was told only palliative care was available, however, she has since had chemotherapy.

She has responded well to treatment, even returning to work at the Red Lion, Lower Gornal, but her cancer remains terminal.

Consultants at the hospital told the couple about laboratory in Denmark, which takes part of the primary tumour to check the DNA for potential mutations in the cancer cells which could be differently treatment. If successful this could give Jodie some extra years with husband Mike and children Jamie, 17, Niamh, 12 and Aoife, eight months.