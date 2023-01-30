Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crowd celebrate homecoming of Supermen who scootered from Newcastle to Lower Gornal

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

A crowd cheered the homecoming of two Supermen who walked and rode scooters from Newcastle to Lower Gornal.

Jodie with her Supermen and daughter Aoife
Jodie with her Supermen and daughter Aoife

Mike Stobbs and Les Hinton were greeted by friends and family at the Red Lion after their seven day adventure raising money for a very special cause.

Mike's wife Jodie was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year and

Jodie Stobbs first experienced pains which led to her heartbreaking prognosis whilst pregnant with her third child last year.

After telling doctors she had a problem swallowing, Oncologists at Russells Hall Hospital discovered she had oesophageal cancer, which had spread to her lungs, liver and lymphatic system. Last June the barmaid was given 14 months to live and was told only palliative care was available, however, she has since had chemotherapy.

She has responded well to treatment, even returning to work at the Red Lion, Lower Gornal, but her cancer remains terminal.

Consultants at the hospital told the couple about laboratory in Denmark, which takes part of the primary tumour to check the DNA for potential mutations in the cancer cells which could be differently treatment. If successful this could give Jodie some extra years with husband Mike and children Jamie, 17, Niamh, 12 and Aoife, eight months.

The family needs to raise £3,000 to pay for the clinical test and friends have created a fundraising page on www.justgiving.com.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News