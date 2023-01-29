Former Dudley pub that's now a pizza takeaway to be sold at auction

Former Struggling Man pub

The old Struggling Man in Salop Street is one of the commercial properties featured in Bond Wolfe's sale on February 9.

Increasing demand for solid revenue producing assets is driving strong interest in the wide range of commercial lots which include properties from retail to restaurants, and from mixed use commercial investments to redevelopment opportunities.

The pub is fully let to Papa Johns (GB), the pizza restaurant and takeaway chain. It has planning permission to convert the first floor to a spacious, self-contained, two bedroom flat, and there is further development potential to the rear, subject to planning permission.

The property has a current rental income of £15,000 a year and potential future annual rental income of £35,000. It has a guide price of more than £200,000.

Also in Dudley, 1 Southalls Lane, is a freehold, mixed use property offering a mid-terraced corner property with the ground floor occupied by a hairdressers until recently, and with a two bedroom duplex apartment on the upper floors. It is listed with a guide price of £75,000.

In Old Hill, 165-173 Halesowen Road, is a freehold two storey investment/redevelopment opportunity. It consists of a detached block with five self-contained retail units on the ground floor and a former boxing club premises on the first floor.

To the rear and side of the building there is gated and fenced land. Two of the retail units are currently occupied, while the remaining three and the first floor are empty.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said:“There is the potential to create a fully let investment or undertake redevelopment, subject to planning permission.”

The property has a guide price of £275,000.

In Walsall, Unit 1 Bridge House, 47-55 Bridge Street, is a substantial, fully fitted sports bar and restaurant called The Pitch extending to 7,300 sq ft in total. It has a guide price of £275,000.

Bridge House

Also in Walsall are two freehold retail investment opportunities, consisting of Unit 2-3 George Street, with a guide price of £180,000, and Unit 9 George Street which has a guide price of £75,000+. Unit 2-3 is let to Simply Beds for five years from June 2021 on an annual rental of £20,000, and Unit 9 is let to Frances Fontain Hairdressers for three years from July 2021, at a current rent of £9,000 a year.