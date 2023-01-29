Congregation gathers for service in honour of church building closing after 180 years

After a long process, over 4 years, the church building of St Peter's Church in Dudley, was closed on 18th Jan 2023, for public worship, and the building is now vested in the Worcester Diocese DBF. They now have their services at St Peter's Parish Hall..

St Peter's Church in Upper Gornal has closed its doors for the final time after more than 180 years of public worship, with the devoted churchgoers now moving into the hall next door for their services.

It was here where the community gathered on Sunday morning, where around 60 to 70 parishioners reflected on what the building had meant to them.

Reverend Catherine Mitchell, acting team rector who has been at the church for five and a half years, said: "We give thanks for the church building but we also want to move forwards.

"We look to see what God is doing in us as we move forward and continue to worship from the hall.

"There's sadness as well, after many years of ministry and witness in the church building, but we go from here with hope for the work of the church to continue here in the hall."

Canon Doug Chaplin from the Diocese of Worcester was the visiting preacher for the service, and said to the congregation: "I'm honoured to be with you for this very special occasion in the life of this community and congregation.

"One that comes, I'm sure, with a whole range of feelings and memories for many of you. I imagine that among us there will be those who are obviously sad that this is where things have come to.

"There will be those who are feeling incredibly grateful for all the things you have received in and through the activities that went on next door.

"And I'm sure there will be some of you who are feeling immensely relieved that the bottomless pit of money needed to repair the building is no longer going to be a burden on your shoulders, and that you will be able to use the money that so many of you give generously for the living mission and work of the church, to serve this community and its society.

"To spread the word of the church, support the food bank, the bereavement hub, engage with those who are suffering in our community, reach out with love - there's lots going on that people can join in with - and we want to be able to carry that message forwards.