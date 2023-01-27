Black Country councils seeking extension to street racing ban

The four Black Country Councils will go to the High Court to get an extension to the injunction around a ban on street racing

Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Dudley and Walsall councils will appear before the High Court on February 6 at the Business and Property Courts in Birmingham to apply for an extension to the interim injunction which bans street racing, also known as "car cruising", across the region.

The injunction, which came into effect on Christmas Eve, prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing, stunts or dangerous or obstructive driving.

Anyone found by the High Court to have breached the injunction will be in contempt of court and could be hit with penalties ranging from imprisonment or fine to an order to have their assets, such as their car, seized.

One street racing event in November led to the deaths of Ben Corfield and Liberty Charris after they were hit by a car in Oldbury, with the driver arrested, then released on police bail as investigations continue.

Ben Corfield and Liberty Charris were killed in an accident at a street racing event in November

Next month’s High Court hearing will consider whether the interim injunction and power of arrest should continue or be modified.

At the hearing, the Black Country councils will seek to extend the terms of the injunction so that it also forbids people from promoting, organising or publicising a street racing event, or from being a spectator at such an event.

People are invited to submit comments and observations regarding street racing and next month's application for an extension of the existing injunction by emailing litigation@wolverhampton.gov.uk.

The application is being led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of the four Black Country councils and with the support of West Midlands Police.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We are pleased to be returning to the High Court on Monday 6 February to seek an extension to the existing street racing injunction.

“The present injunction bans people from participating in street racing, and we now want to go further so that it also bans people from either organising, or being a spectator at, such events.

"This was the case with the previous Black Country car cruising injunction, which proved so effective when it was in force between 2015 and 2021.

"It is of course vital that the authorities have the powers they need to crack down on street racing as and when it occurs.

"We are naturally hopeful that we can secure an extension to the existing injunction from the High Court, which will provide a strong deterrant to anyone thinking of taking part in this dangerous and anti-social activity.”