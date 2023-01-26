Gornal church closes doors after 180 years of service due to £500k repair costs

The church was left needing around £500,000 worth of repairs in 2018

St Peters Church in Upper Gornal was closed for the final time on Wednesday, January 18 after a four year process by the Diocese of Worcester and the local community to close the church, which opened to public worship in 1841.

The church on Kent Street had been facing closure since 2018 after it was found that it needed close to £500,000 in repairs to make it fit for use, a sum the congregation was unable to afford.

The Diocese of Worcester began the process to close the church to public worship, a process which has now finished with the closure of the church building and the movement of all services to the church hall next door.

The congregation of St Peter's have already been using the church hall as a place of worship in the Winter months as the church building is too cold for use and regular services will be held in the hall on Wednesday mornings and the second, third and fourth Saturday of the month.

The church building has now closed after more than 180 years of services, with all future services taking place in the hall

There will be a service of thanksgiving for the church building on Sunday, January 29 at 10am, with the community being invited to take part in the service and share memories of the building.

A spokesman for St Peters Church said: "After a long process, over four years, the church building of St Peter's was closed today (18th Jan 2023) for public worship, and the building is now vested in the Worcester Diocese DBF.

"This is a sad day both for the local community, and the worshipping community.

"Regular worship will continue in the hall, next to the church building on Wednesday mornings at 10:00am and Sundays, on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Sundays of the month at 10am.

"There will be a service of thanksgiving for the church building on Sunday, January 29 at 10am, in the hall.