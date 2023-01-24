Two sing-along musicals being shown in Dudley in March

The Greatest Showman is coming to Dudley

Screenings of The Greatest Showman and Disney’s Encanto will take place at the St James’s Road venue on Saturday March 4.

The screening of Encanto takes place at 1pm, with doors open at 12 noon, and The Greatest Showman is on at 6pm (doors 5pm).

Rupert Knowlden, borough halls manager, said: "This is a great opportunity for families to enjoy their favourite film in a whole new light.

"We will have the lyrics on the screen for people to sing along to, and a live host on hand to teach some new dance moves and give advice on how to get the most of the free prop bags we will hand out."

"Fancy dress is very much encouraged, and we look forward to hosting a celebration of two fantastic films.

Tickets cost £16 for adults and £12 for children. A group discount is available, with anyone buying 10 tickets getting the 11th for free."