The stories of those lost remembered at moving event

The Grand Hall was full of people remembering those who suffered in the holocaust

The annual Holocaust Commemoration for Dudley saw more than 250 people come to Great Hall at Dudley College’s Broadway Campus to hear the stirring and emotional story of a woman born in a concentration camp and who avoided death by days.

Eva Clarke spoke of her experiences of the Holocaust, having been born at a concentration camp

Eva Clarke BEM was born in Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria on April 29, 1945, just days before the Americans liberated the camp and the gas chamber was blown up, with herself and her mother Anka the only survivors from her family.

The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Sue Greenaway listens to Eva's story

She was the guest of honour at the event, which also saw speeches and blessings read by Ian Austin and Bishop of Dudley, Rt. Rev. Martin Gorick, a poem read by president of Dudley College Students Union Mollie-Amelia Hehir and student Cassidy Woodrow reading "Lesson From Auschwitz."

Student Cassidy Woodrow read Lesson From Auschwitz as part of the event

Other attendees included the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, Dudley North MP Marco Longhi and Rabbi Dr Margaret Jacobi, as well as students from the college and invited members of the local community.

Chair of the organising committee Councillor Kieran Casey said the annual event was always a moving one and said it was a real privilege to hear the personal experiences of Eva and her own work to keep the Holocaust in people's thoughts.

Councillor Keiran Casey said it was vital to keep telling the stories of the survivors

He said: "I think it's so important to hear about the work that Eva does going around the country and talking to communities such as ours in Dudley as it can tell us where hatred and prejudice can lead and that the Holocaust didn't start in the gas chamber, but in communities with people being divided.

"We have lots of students here today and it's really important for them to hear about this and learn the lessons from it and make sure it isn't forgotten, particularly as a lot of the survivors are starting to get up in years now.

"It's really important to keep telling their stories while they are still here as when the time comes and they are no longer here, we continue to remember them and tell their stories for them.

The Mayor of Dudley Sue Greenaway and Eva Clarke light a candle of remembrance

Mollie-Amelia Hehir said: “We are so pleased that once again we can collaborate and highlight the importance of this event to our student members.

"While the events of the Holocaust cannot be compared to the injustices of today, it is a reminder of the world we live in and we should never be silent upon seeing wrongdoing.