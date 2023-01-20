A decision has to be made about weed killers

Successful trials of alternative more environmentally weedkillers were held last year but if adopted will cost the taxpayer an extra £37,000.

Climate change and environment scrutiny committee members were given the results of the trials in the Gig Mill estate, Stourbridge, Hurst Green, Halesowen, The Straits, Lower Gornal and the Hawbush estate, Brierley Hill.

Glyphosate-free Katoun Gold and Chikara, as well as the herbicide-free Foamstream, were used in clearing weeds from grass edges and shrub beds.

The council could reduce its use of glyphosate by 37 per cent by adopting the two pesticides on grass edges and shrub beds across the borough.

However, it would cost £37,000 extra per year on top of the £330,000 it already spends to control weeds.

The toxic nature of Glyphosate has come under the spotlight in recent years with environment groups successfully demanding the substance being withdrawn from shops including Waitrose.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) labelled glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic" leading to Pesticide Action Network UK to launch a campaign to ban them from local towns.

The committee, which will meet on Monday, will be told Foamstream is the only viable alternative to glyphosate to control weeds on hard surfaces, and even then is not suitable as a direct replacement in all locations. Members will have to decide whether to order a further review into its effectiveness before a final recommendation is made, the report says.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "The council safely uses glyphosate as part of its weed control programme, along with many other local authorities in the country.

"However we are aware there is a view that the authority should look to move away from its use and look at alternatives. I think what the trials have shown clearly is that a one size fits all approach is not appropriate. Our approach for tackling weeds in parks, compared to how we tackle them on roads and hard surfaces, should be very different."

He added: "It has identified that we could use alternatives in some cases, albeit with a significant added cost. It’s not an easy decision to make – but I look forward to hearing the views of the committee and working with them moving forwards to come up with the best solution."