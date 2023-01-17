Taskforce helps to bring wanted man to court

Dudley Police taskforce helped to bring in Shakeel Janjua

The Dudley Taskforce conducted a policing operation to track down Shakeel Janjua, who had failed to appear in court on charges of dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply drugs and serious assault, committed between December 2021 and August 2022.

The 25-year-old was arrested last week by the taskforce and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday before being remanded into custody ahead of another hearing on January 23.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our Dudley Taskforce have conducted a policing operation this week to track down a man wanted for several offences dating back to 2021.

