Taskforce helps to bring wanted man to court

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

A Black Country police team has helped to track down a man wanted for a number of offences.

Dudley Police taskforce helped to bring in Shakeel Janjua

The Dudley Taskforce conducted a policing operation to track down Shakeel Janjua, who had failed to appear in court on charges of dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply drugs and serious assault, committed between December 2021 and August 2022.

The 25-year-old was arrested last week by the taskforce and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday before being remanded into custody ahead of another hearing on January 23.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our Dudley Taskforce have conducted a policing operation this week to track down a man wanted for several offences dating back to 2021.

"Shakeel Janjua was wanted for failing to appear at court after being charged with two counts of dangerous driving in December 2021 and March 2022 and possession with intent to supply drugs in April 2022.

"The 25-year-old was also wanted for a serious assault dating back to August last year.

"He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (16 Jan) where he was remanded pending a further hearing on 23 January."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

