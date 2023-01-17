Dudley nursery boss where one-year-old boy died tells parents 'we have been left numb, alone and unsure what to do'

Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley

West Midlands Police said it is treating the death on December 9 as "suspicious" and an investigation is under way.

A criminal investigation was launched following an inspection at Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, by Ofsted following the boy’s death.

It has now been closed by the education watchdog along with other linked premises.

Six women have been arrested in connection with the boy's death and have been released on bail.

In a message to parents via an app, director Steff Latewood apologised to parents for being 'quiet' but said staff had been going through 'shock and trauma'.

He said the nursery would be doing what it could to assist parents, but currently has no income so was unsure whether it could offer refunds.

The post said: "We are extremely sorry that we have become quiet and have left you in the dark.

"We have no excuse for this other than the shock and trauma we have been going through. "Things have spiralled out of all control and we have been left numb, alone and unsure what to do.

"The information on media has more than probably left you with more questions however we cannot speak about the case but we have done everything asked of us by all involved.

"We will be now looking at the future and what we can do to assist with anything you need.

"We are currently not receiving any money from anywhere so at this time are not sure if or when we can offer refunds.

"We will continue to look at this with insurers etc but they are working very slowly.

"We would like to thank you for all the messages sent through with support as they have meant a lot.

"The senior team want to assure you that we have always done the best to keep your children safe and they have been at the heart of our practice at all times.

"So please believe this and if we have received complaints we have always dealt with them in most cases successfully and happily with parents."

It says the nursery would like to open its site in St James's Road, Dudley, as soon as it is able.

Police, ambulance crews and the Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled to Bourne Street after being called on December 9 to reports of a child suffering a cardiac arrest, but were sadly unable to save him.