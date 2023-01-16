Unique piece of Games memorabilia up for auction

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough are auctioning off their Queen's Baton Relay uniforms to raise money for Compton Care

The Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) uniforms worn by Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough are going on auction to help raise much-needed funds for Compton Care, the Wolverhampton-based palliative care charity Hugh and Anita are patrons of.

The couple were a featured part of the baton relay when it arrived in Wolverhampton on Sunday, July 24, with 1966 Cycling individual pursuit Gold medallist Hugh completing three laps of the velodrome at Aldersley Stadium on his bike, then handing over to five-time Swimming Gold medallist Anita.

It was a day both said they would never forget, but also said that the uniforms were set to sit in the boxes they came in afterwards, so felt it would be good to offer someone the chance to have a momento from an event the region may never see again.

In partnership with the Express and Star, the couple are putting their QBR uniforms, which are the tops and trousers, up for auction, with all proceeds going to Compton Care.

Hugh Porter passes the baton to his wife, Anita Lonsbrough, on the day of the Queen's Baton Relay at Aldersley Stadium

Hugh Porter said the idea came after Anita and he had enjoyed the day, but were left wondering what to do with the uniforms.

He said: "We did the relay, which was the most enjoyable day, but the uniforms have been back in their boxes in the drawer and, quite frankly, might never see the light of day again.

"We thought about how we could make these a gift that could give pleasure to some people and the idea came about doing a fundraiser for a charity that we are patrons of, so we thought about doing an auction.

"It may be one of, if maybe the only, time that a married couple of Gold medallists handed over the baton to each other and it's money for a worthy cause."

Anita Lonsbrough said it was a chance for someone to have something to remember for the Games.

She said: "It was lovely to be involved in the relay as I competed in two Commonwealth Games, but had never taken part in the baton relay, so to be involved in something like this was just a wonderful opportunity.

"I don't think it'll happen again in our lifetime, the Games coming here, and there were a lot of people who enjoyed the Games, but didn't get any sort of memory from them, so I think it will be a golden opportunity for somebody to have something to remember the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough show off what people will be able to bid for

The winning bidder will receive both uniforms in the boxes they came in, along with a certificate of authenticity and a signed photo of the couple.

Hugh and Anita said there might also be the opportunity to sit and have a cup of tea with them and said it was a worthy cause and a wonderful thing to bid for.

Hugh said: "I would say look at the uniqueness of the garments and also think about the fact that the money will go to a very worthy cause, helping people and families affected by life-threatening diseases."

Anita said: "In this day and age, I know that money is short, but I hope that somebody will bid for a unique item and take it to a good home to help a worthy cause."