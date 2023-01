Harry Gamble is wanted for breaching licence conditions. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have put out an appeal for help with finding Harry Gamble.

The force said the 20-year-old, from Lye, had breached licence conditions and were appealing for help from the public to find him.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Harry Gamble?

"The 20-year-old from Lye is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.