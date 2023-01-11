Powerful film depicts how suffering alone should not happen

The film shows the journey of an individual coming to terms with their own mental health, and acceptingthe fact that it is time to reach out for support.

The film by Tough Enough to Care (TETC) depicts the journey of an individual coming to terms with their own mental health, and accepting the fact that it is time to reach out for support.

Filmed in partnership with film-makers Playmotion Visuals, the film highlights the impact mental health can have on men, as well as showcasing the services available to men in the same position.

TETC said it was about encouraging a shift in mindset of society and that men should no longer have to suffer in silence, or be expected to man up when their world is crumbling.

It also features members of the peer support groups, which have been run by TETC since 2019, and from the charity team, The Flaming Unicorns, who are helping to raise awareness for male mental health.

Playmotion Visuals filmed the story in partnership with Tough Enough to Care

Since release three weeks ago, the video has garnered more than 152,000 views across TETC social media platforms as well as being fully supported by The RAC, West Midlands Police and Fire Service, KRL logistics and multiple local authorities including Dudley Borough, Basingstoke & Deane and Sandwell Public health.

Alex Bowdery, Director and Filmmaker said “To make this project authentic and relatable was incredibly challenging.

"We wanted to put the viewer inside the mind of our individual. What does it feel like to be in this position?

"Using cinematic techniques, we believe we have achieved just that - the sense that you can’t control what is going on around you, and how quickly that can spiral out of control.”

TETC Founder and CEO, Stuart Bratt said he lives by the rule that they stand shoulder to shoulder as a community.

On the process of bringing the video to life with men supported by TETC, he said: “Everyone in the film is passionate about supporting our aims.

"The rugby players make themselves available on a regular basis to play for our charity team, The Flaming Unicorns, helping to raise awareness for male mental health.

"The men taking part in the support group are all members and were all very excited to be a part of the project, knowing the difference our services can make.”