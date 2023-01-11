Ambulance workers form picket line as latest strike action starts

Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.

Health leaders have urged people to use NHS 111 online and only use 999 in an emergency, but the healthcare is "still there" for people in need.

Picket lines were being formed at West Midlands Ambulance Service's Dudley hub in Burton Road, and another site on Tollgate Drive in Stafford.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: "Today's ambulance strike is an unwelcome return to unnecessary disruption and comes at a time when the NHS is already under huge pressure from Covid and flu.

"While we have contingency plans in place, including support from the military, community first responders and extra call handlers, to mitigate risks to patient safety, there will inevitably be some disruption for patients with fewer ambulances on the road."

Ambulance responses are split into categories, with category 1 being the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrest, while category 2 covers conditions such as stroke, heart attack and sepsis.

No blanket agreement has been reached on responding to category 2 calls, with unions and trusts agreeing locally which category 2 calls will receive a response during the strike.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had agreed a response to all category 1 calls plus other life-threatening cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

Transport services will also cover patients undergoing renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care and emergency scans, it said.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: "Ambulance workers across England and Wales will go on strike for the second time today.

"GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support.

"It also allowed time for the Government to talk to us about pay, but Ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.

"To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis.

"The public expects the Government to treat this dispute seriously – it's time they got on with it.”

On Tuesday, the Government introduced new legislation to Parliament for "minimum safety levels" when workers go on strike.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps told the Commons the ambulance strike on Wednesday "still does not have minimum safety levels in place and this will result in patchy emergency care for the British people".