Mayor of Dudley officially congratulates Sir John Crabtree on knighthood

Sir John Crabtree

Sir John, who is the Lord Lieutenant for the West Midlands and has strong links with Dudley borough, was recognised for exceptional services to the region.

It recognises his support to a wide variety of business, community and charitable interests and last year as chairman of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Organising Committee.

In a letter to the newly appointed knight bachelor, Councillor Sue Greenaway, the mayor of Dudley, sent congratulations on behalf of Dudley borough and thanked Sir John for his support over recent years.

Councillor Greenaway said: "Sir John is highly thought of in Dudley borough and we are all extremely proud of the strong relationship we have developed in recent years."

"As Lord Lieutenant, John has supported and attended events including our remembrance service and tree plantings as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy."

Sir John is also chairman of Chasetown-based Tara Group, which includes Cameron Homes, Keon Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering.

The mayor added: "He is an advocate for our borough and the region and having served for many years as the Queen’s representative, it’s fitting that his service to the region has been recognised in His Majesty The King’s first New Year Honours.

"I would also like to congratulate borough residents Chris Jones, Barbara Beadman and Lyn Head who have also received accolades."

Chris Jones, from Stourbridge, awarded an MBE for services to sport and community in the West Midlands. Chris was the project director for the Sandwell Aquatic Centre, the only newly built venue for last year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.