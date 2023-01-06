Holocaust survivor set to speak at annual event

The annual event is an opportunity to pause and reflect

The annual Dudley Holocaust Commemoration event, which is organised by a committee including Dudley College’s Students Union, the Holocaust Educational Trust and a small group of volunteers chaired by Councillor Keiran Casey, will take place in the Great Hall at Dudley College’s Broadway Campus on Friday, December 20.

The event is an opportunity to pause and reflect, remembering the millions of people who suffered in the Holocaust under Nazi Persecution, ensuring this and other atrocities are never forgotten, as well as bringing civic, community and faith leaders together alongside residents and students.

This year, special guest speaker Eva Clarke BEM will be talking about her personal experience of the holocaust.

Chair of the organising committee, Councillor Keiran Casey said: “We are extremely grateful to Eva Clarke for agreeing to take part in this event.

"It's amazing that Holocaust survivors like Eva spend their time travelling up and down the country to teach people where hatred and prejudice can lead.

“Hundreds of local people usually come to these events which really help bring people together and build a stronger community, allowing us to reflect and pledge ourselves to fighting injustice and hatred wherever we may find it”.

Mollie-Amelia Hehir, President of Dudley College Students Union said: “We are so pleased that once again we can collaborate and highlight the importance of this event to our student members.

"While the events of the Holocaust cannot be compared to the injustices of today, it is a reminder of the world we live in and we should never be silent upon seeing wrongdoing.

"The event helps us educate all of our community members and act as a commitment to sharing the legacy of this dark period in history.”

The event takes place on Friday, January 20 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm and organisers are asking for anyone who is intending on attending to register so organisers are aware of how many people will be at the event.