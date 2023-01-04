Plans for 650 homes would be 'devastating'

Aerial shot of the Quarry Area set for redevelopment Credit: Dudley Council

The plans would see the former Ketley Quarry transformed into a huge new housing estate but, residents say an influx of 2,600 new people would add more pressure to already “crumbling” services.

The proposed development, lodged by Urban Remediation Ltd, will provide up to 650 new homes arranged in small clusters and cul-de-sacs. Mainly two and three-bedroom properties will be provided as well as some four-bedroom and a smaller proportion of one-bedroom maisonettes.

But, as well as complaining about the stress on services, residents have also complained that a proposed through-road from Bromley Lane into Dudley would create traffic jams, especially during school opening hours.

One resident, writing to Dudley Council’s Planning Committee said: “Not only will this ruin the environment of our estate with a through-road from Bromley Lane to Dudley – involving masses of traffic and HGV’s – there is also already a strain on schools and as a care worker it would have a devastating effect on GP surgeries and hospitals which are not equipped to take on an extra 2,600 people. Our social care services and hospitals are already crumbling under extreme pressure.”

The site of the new homes mainly comprises areas of the former Ketley Quarry which has a long history dating back several centuries. The applicant says the quarry has now been infilled and is ready for development.

If successful Urban Remediation Ltd claims it would bring not only hundreds of new homes on a brownfield site but also much-needed economic development for the borough.

But, after the application was lodged, dozens of residents took to the planning portal to object to the project. Another resident said: “I work at the local hospital and we are already struggling to cope with the number of people living in the area. The hospital is at breaking point and also the danger to schoolchildren and residents on Crestwood Park would be horrendous.”

In a design and access statement, a representative for the developer said: “The vision going forward is to secure the redevelopment of the former Ketley Quarry by providing up to 650 dwellings, as well as offering more valuable green space for both existing and new residents and thereby, supporting economic growth in Dudley.

“Dudley forms part of The Black Country which is known for its industrial past, based on iron and coal. The site itself has a long history of producing materials used for making bricks and tiles – key elements of the building industry for this area.