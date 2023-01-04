Dudley school closes as army bomb disposal experts examine 'suspicious items'

Ellowes Hall Sports College. Photo: Google StreetView

Ellowes Hall Sports College in Dudley sent a text message to parents informing them of the news.

West Midlands Police said the items were discovered by a member of the public on land near Old Quarry Drive in Upper Gornal at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

As a precaution, police said they were taken to playing fields at the college to be inspected by the army's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

The school is not connected to the discovery but decided to remain closed today while investigations continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called by a member of the public at around 10.20pm yesterday after the discovery of suspicious items on land near Old Quarry Drive, in Upper Gornal.

"As a precaution, the items were taken to playing fields at Ellowes Hall Sports College so that they can be examined by the Army's EOD team.

"We are liaising with the school, which is not connected with the discovery.