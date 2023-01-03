Notification Settings

Stourbridge mansion with 'Edwardian grandeur' on market for £1.5 million

By Lisa O'Brien

A mansion in Stourbridge with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms has gone on the market with a hefty price tag of £1.5 million.

This mansion in Stourbridge is up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m. Photo: Rightmove
This mansion in Stourbridge is up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m. Photo: Rightmove

The house on Redlake Road, which was previously two dwellings, has been split into three different flats which all merge into one large home.

The listing on Rightmove says the property "could suit an extended family where independent living could be derived".

This mansion in Stourbridge is up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m. Photo: Rightmove
This mansion in Stourbridge is up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m. Photo: Rightmove

Dean Grove, from Lex Allan estate agents in Hagley, said: "The Edwardian grandeur of this imposing and flexible seven bedroom, five bathroom family home greets you as you drive through the entrance gates along the tree-lined drive that skirts the extensive grounds.

"The impressive hand-carved stone main entrance vestibule leads you into an impressive and beautiful living space which may suit an extended family that requires independent living areas."

The property also boasts a sun room, playroom and reception lounge, study, walk-in storage cupboard, garage and coach house.

This mansion in Stourbridge is up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m. Photo: Rightmove
This mansion in Stourbridge is up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m. Photo: Rightmove

It was last sold in 2004 for £218,500.

Visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127845206#/ to view the full listing.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

