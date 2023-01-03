Man arrested after car collision with wall

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested a man in his 20s following the car collision on Kent Street

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested after crashing into the wall on Kent Street in Upper Gornal, near the Gornal & Sedgley Labour Club, at around 11.15pm on Monday, suffering minor injuries and having to be pulled from the car by a passerby.

He was arrested for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs, then later arrested for a racially-aggravated public order offence and assaulting a police officer and remains in custody.

An ambulance with a paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic from West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene and treated the man at the scene.

Fire crews from Tipton and Dudley also attended, with crews finding a dog in the car, which was put into the care of the police, and making the vehicle and scene safe.

