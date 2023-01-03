Dudley residents given free workout routine and dance classes

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, with Dance2Health dance artist Jodie Stus

The Wake Up, Shake Up challenge features five gentle dance movements, aimed at building strength, balance and exercise. These can be completed sitting down or standing up.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "This simple dance routine has been designed to help more people to get physically active. Moving more can improve your balance, strengthen your bones and muscles, and reduce the risk of falls.

"We are also launching free dance classes across the borough for people over 50, who might not feel comfortable going to the gym or playing a sport. No matter what your current level of activity, it’s never too late to take the next step."

Dudley Public Health has commissioned the Wake Up, Shake Up routine and the free dance classes from Aesop, an arts enterprise with a social purpose, as part of its community falls prevention work.

Starting this month, residents over the age of 50 can also enjoy free dance exercise classes to build up their strength and balance. No experience is necessary and each class will include time for a cup of tea and a chat.

On Tuesday, January 10, between 10.15am to 12.15pm the free dance class will be at Primrose Hill Community Church, Netherton, on Wednesday, January 11 between 10.15am to 12.15pm at Quarry Bank Community Centre, Quarry Bank and between 1pm to 3pm at Mary Demott Memorial Hall, Coseley.

On Thursday, January 12 between 10.15am to 12.15pm at Wellington Road Community Centre, Dudley (taster session) and between 1pm to 3pm at Oakfield Community Centre, Brierley Hill.