Police 'very worried' about man, 37, who went missing in Dudley after leaving hospital

By Mark Morris

Police say they are "very worried" about a man who has gone missing in Dudley.

Have you seen Christopher who is missing in Dudley?

Officers said late on New Year's Day in a social media post that Christopher, 37, left hospital and went missing.

They believe he's "heading towards Walsall, possibly using the canal network" and said they are "very worried about him."

As part of the appeal for help in finding him, police released a photograph of Christopher as well as a description.

"He’s wearing a dark hoodie and joggers and thought to be heading towards Walsall, possibly using the canal network," a Tweet said.

Anyone who sees him or anyone who knows where he is, is being encouraged to call the police on 999 quoting log 2125 of 1/1.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

