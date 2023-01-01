Families see in the New Year with new babies

Bridie Davis and Connor Turbil with baby Eliza, who was born at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital on New Year's Day

Midwives at labour wards units across the region have been rushed off their feet from the early hours with deliveries.

At Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital couple Bridie Davis and Connor Turbil welcomed their new daughter Eliza at 1.17am, weighing 61b 10oz. Arriving a week early, she was an early birthday present for Bridie, who will be 26 on Tuesday.

"She's my third baby and Connor's first. My due date was January 8, but my waters broke on December 30 and we knew she was on the way," said Bridie.

"When she didn't arrive after 24 hours I was induced, and it only took six hours and she was here.

"It started off slow, but was a quick delivery in the end," Bridie, an accounts clerk, said.

The couple, of Withymoor Road, Netherton, were also full of praise for midwives Summer Goodman and Sue Hickman.

"There was a shift change, but the midwives were really good. They provided everything that we needed," road worker Connor, 26, added.

They said they were now looking forward to introducing Eliza to her siblings Nancy, aged six, and Ronny, aged four.

Becky and Scott Deakin with their new baby son, who was born at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital on New Year's Day

Brierley Hill couple Becky and Scott Deakin, welcomed their long-awaited baby boy, who they haven't named yet, at 5.02am and weighing 71bs 2oz.

It was smooth birth according to his delighted parents, Becky, 39, a maths teacher, and Scott, 38, a council social care manager.

He is a new brother for their daughters Evie, 13, and Rosie, aged nine.

Becky said: "We have waited a long time for him. We're very pleased. Everything went well. Everyone is waiting to meet him.

"He's come two days early."

The births were among four to arrive by 10am at Russells Hall, with more due to be born during the course of the day.

At Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust there were seven births by 12.30pm at City Hospital near Smethwick.