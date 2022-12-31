Liberty Charris was killed when a car ploughed into a crowd in Oldbury

Liberty Charris was a devoted Wolves fan and had a season ticket alongside her father, Andy, and the father and daughter shared many special moments while watching matches together.

In memory of the 16-year-old, fans at the Molineux Stadium got to their feet and clapped in Liberty's memory in the 16th minute of the game, to mark the number of years she lived.

Wolves tweeted: "All inside Molineux rise to applaud for Liberty Harris, a young Wolves fan who tragically lost her life at 16 years of age. Rest in peace, Liberty."

Explaining what the football club meant to his daughter, Andy said: "The club meant to world to her. Not just the club - football in general.

"When not watching the Wolves, she’d often be seen watching her brothers' Sunday league team come rain or shine.

"However Wolves were her first love and had been since her first game at the age of 10, she just loved it at the Molineux and after many games of me taking her up there in 2017 she convinced me to get us both a season ticket.

"She was also a part of the fan zone at the Albion even though she had a season ticket for Wolves. She was a proper little socialite.

"Coming to the football with her was our special moment, our special time together.

"So J7 in the Steve Bull stand will never be the same again without her beautiful soul in it cheering on her team, giving her running commentary of the game."

Liberty was killed by a car which careered into a crowd on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, on Sunday, November 20. Her 19-year-old friend Ben Corfield was also killed.