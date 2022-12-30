Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shop worker hit on the head with a bottle while confronting robbers in Dudley

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A shop worker was hit on the head with a bottle when confronting two women who were trying to steal items in Dudley.

Police want to speak to these two women. Photo: West Midlands Police
Police want to speak to these two women. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police have released images of two women they wish to speak to after a pair entered the Premier Store in the town's High Street at around 2.30pm on Friday, December 9, and took several items from the shelves.

They attempted to leave without paying for them but were confronted by a worker who, during a struggle, was hit by one woman on the head with a bottle.

The pair took more items before leaving the store which has prompted an appeal from West Midlands Police to track them down.

Police want to speak to these two women. Photo: West Midlands Police

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website quoting crime reference number 20/875843/22. To report anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News