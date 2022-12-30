Shop worker hit on the head with a bottle while confronting robbers in Dudley

Police want to speak to these two women. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police have released images of two women they wish to speak to after a pair entered the Premier Store in the town's High Street at around 2.30pm on Friday, December 9, and took several items from the shelves.

They attempted to leave without paying for them but were confronted by a worker who, during a struggle, was hit by one woman on the head with a bottle.

The pair took more items before leaving the store which has prompted an appeal from West Midlands Police to track them down.

