Leading theatre company perform free pantomime at Dudley school

The pantomime at Pegasus Academy

At Pegasus Academy last night (Thursday) 150 children and parents were entertained by the adventures of Aladdin and the genie of the lamp, with the academy providing food on the house.

Andy Landers, principal of Pegasus Academy, said, “I am absolutely delighted to see the happy faces thronging the school today. It’s great to be able to bring the community together in this way. I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped with the organisation and to Dudley Academies trust for backing the event.”

The pantomime crowned a series of events laid on by Dudley Academies Trust for the school communities of central Dudley. Jo Higgins, Chief Executive of the Trust, said, “This fantastic pantomime is just one of the events that I have been privileged to attend recently.

"We held a successful family football event at Beacon Hill Academy and over 200 people came to our Families Fun Day at St James Academy. We laid on inflatables, sports, a bucking reindeer, face painting, baking, a film, family portraits and a free buffet, as well as giving away Christmas food packages and clothing donated by our staff.”

He added: “We know that our communities are facing a tough time, so we have stepped in to entertain and support them with our DAT for Families programme. We have had a fantastic time here at Pegasus, but it’s not just about the spirit of Christmas.