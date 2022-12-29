Elderly man dies after being hit by double-decker bus in Pensnett

Tennyson Street, Pensnett. Photo: Google

The 74-year-old was left in a "critical condition" after the incident in Tennyson Street, in Pensnett, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

He received basic life support from a bystander and later received advanced life support from ambulance staff but he died at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a HART paramedic and a MERIT trauma doctor to the road.

A spokesman for the service said: "On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and already receiving basic life support from a bystander.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The bystander, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious, before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital.”

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses to build up a picture of what happened during the incident. The bus driver is helping with the investigation, with the road being closed for some time but since reopening.

The man's family has been informed, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.